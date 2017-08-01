Stolen U-Haul Truck Recovered
They took the truck, but it was found by Sheriff's Deputies. Wilkesboro Police were called over the weekend regarding the theft of a UHaul truck from Wilkes Print and Ship. The key box was damaged, keys taken, and a truck stolen. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle at an abandoned house. The vehicle at the empty house was the stolen truck which was returned to Wilkes Print and Ship. Some evidence was gathered at the scene. No word on suspects as that investigation is continuing.
