Tuesday
Aug012017

WCC History Instructor Completes Program

DateTuesday, August 1, 2017 at 9:42AM

Dr. Rick Laws, a Wilkes Community College history instructor and former 3WC employee, has successfully completed the UNC World View Global Education Leaders Program at Chapel Hill. This is an intensive week-long study, analysis and discussion of global issues that impact students and communities. “We live in a world that is more interconnected than ever before because of technology, travel advancements and globalization,” explained Dr. Laws. Wilkes Community College is a member of the North Carolina Community College System and is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties.

