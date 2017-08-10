LP Roaring River Continuing to Do Well
A local company, LP Roaring River, celebrated yesterday. Roaring River manufacturing operation marks their 20th Anniversary production milestone of LP SmartSide®, a leading brand in the building industry that has a 50 warranty. Nearly 400 LP Roaring River employees, LP Global CEO Brad Southern, LP Roaring River Plant Manager Scott Cranston, and NC Senator Shirley Randleman attended Wednesday's event. CEO Brad Southern says the product is doing well and they're continuing to grow in Roaring River. AIR
