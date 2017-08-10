Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Aug102017

Two Were Hurt in a Two-Car Collision Tuesday

DateThursday, August 10, 2017 at 12:43PM

Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Hwy 268 near the Market Basket on Tuesday.  According to the Wilkesboro Police Report, Ernest Johnson of Wilkesboro was coming out of the Market Basket parking lot when he pulled into the path of a second vehicle driven by Sharri Roten of Millers Creek.  Both vehicles spun around from the impact.  The two drivers, Johnson and Roten, were taken to Wake Baptist--Wilkes Medical Center for treatment.  Johnson was charged in the wreck with unsafe movement.

