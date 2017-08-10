Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Aug102017

Wake Forest Baptist Ranks High

DateThursday, August 10, 2017 at 12:41PM

Once again, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has been named among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.  Wake Forest Baptist garners top-50 national rankings in six specialties, according to the 2017-18 report, released this week. Overall, Wake Forest Baptist ranked No. 2 in the state, according to U.S. News. In addition, Wake Forest Baptist leads the national rankings in North Carolina in two specialties: Geriatrics and Neurology and Neurosurgery. “We are very pleased to be ranked among the best providers of specialty health care in the country,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D..  Just last month, our local hospital officially became Wake Forest Baptist--Wilkes Medical Center.

