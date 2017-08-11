Subscribe to our Content

Breast-Feeding Month

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is joining citizens and partner organizations across the United States to celebrate August as National Breastfeeding Month. According to NC Health, breastfeeding has long- and short-term benefits that include lowering the risk of acute conditions such as respiratory and ear infections, more serious chronic diseases like diabetes and asthma or even Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in North Carolina the percentage of breastfed infants is 75.3 percent, slightly below the national average of 81.1 percent.  For more information on breastfeeding, call your doctor or the Wilkes Health Dept

