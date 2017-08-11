Car Chase From Wilkes to Alexander
The car chase started in Wilkes and ended in Alexander County. Wilkesboro Police observed a S10 pickup on River Street with a loud muffler and no license plate. When the driver saw the Police car, he sped off. A chase began until near the Alexander County line. Wilkesboro Police backed off the chase for safety reasons and contacted Alexander County. The driver and a passenger were apprehended in Alexander County having a wreck and short foot chase. The driver, Daniel Fletcher, was charged with several things including DWI. A passenger, Joel Dokum, used a cell phone to record the pursuit by police. The phone was seized and Dokum was charged with resisting arrest.
