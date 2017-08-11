Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug112017

Car Chase From Wilkes to Alexander

Friday, August 11, 2017

The car chase started in Wilkes and ended in Alexander County.  Wilkesboro Police observed a S10 pickup on River Street with a loud muffler and no license plate.  When the driver saw the Police car, he sped off.  A chase began until near the Alexander County line.  Wilkesboro Police backed off the chase for safety reasons and contacted Alexander County.  The driver and a passenger were apprehended in Alexander County having a wreck and short foot chase.  The driver, Daniel Fletcher, was charged with several things including DWI.  A passenger, Joel Dokum, used a cell phone to record the pursuit by police.  The phone was seized and Dokum was charged with resisting arrest.

