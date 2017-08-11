Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug112017

Red Cross and Home Fires

DateFriday, August 11, 2017 at 12:57PM

According to the Red Cross, home fires occur more often than most people realize and kill more people every year than all other disasters combined. Nationally, seven times a day, someone dies in a home fire. Every 40 minutes, an injury from a fire is reported. Nearly 1,000 times every day, fire departments are called to home fires. That’s why the Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign with the goal of reducing home fire deaths and injuries. Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half, and having an escape plan further improves the odds of survival. For more information about home fire preparedness, visit redcross.org/wnc

