Eclipse Observation is One Week from Today
It's one week from today, The Wilkes County Public Library and Science Technology Advanced Resources Inc. (STAR), will be holding an event to view the North American Solar Eclipse. This Total Eclipse is a once in a life time experience. Wilkes County will fall within the 95-98% totality range. The ‘Total Eclipse of the Sun (Almost) Party’ will be held from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace in Downtown North Wilkesboro. A commemorative Eclipse 2017 t-shirt will be available for sale. Proceeds from the t-shirt will go to support programs at the Wilkes County Public Library.
