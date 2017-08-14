Subscribe to our Content

« Eclipse Observation is One Week from Today | Main | New Intersection in Fairplains »
Monday
Aug142017

Food Pantry for Students at the College

DateMonday, August 14, 2017 at 11:52AM

A Food Pantry Task Force has been established at Wilkes Community College to help with feeding students who may be struggling with having enough money for school and food.  Through the partnership between Wilkes Ministry of H.O.P.E. and WCC, Wilkes Ministry of H.O.P.E. will provide a steady supply of food items for the pantry, which will be purchased from Second Harvest at a discounted rate. Donations are also being sought from WCC employees and community members.  Snack items needed include:  individual servings of cereal, granola bars, crackers, fruit, ravioli, and soup; plates, bowls, napkins, and plastic utensils. 

