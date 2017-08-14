Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Aug142017

New Intersection in Fairplains

DateMonday, August 14, 2017 at 11:50AM

Over the years, residents have complained and the NCDOT has listened. The N.C. Department of Transportation is building what is being called a “mini-roundabout” at the Intersection of Fairplains and Reynolds roads in North Wilkesboro.  The local residents in Fairplains have often voiced concerns about vehicles traveling at high speeds and the number of wrecks. Many in the area use Fairplains Road as a connection between N.C. 268 East and N.C. 18 North.  The narrow, curvy Fairplains Road is not suited for that kind of increased traffic.  So, the DOT is in the process of building a "mini-roundabout" to slow traffic, and hopefully, decreased traffic accidents. Motorists have learned to use the narrow, curvy Fairplains Road as a connector between N.C. 268 East and N.C. 18 North, resulting in it sometimes having more than the moderate traffic volume  

