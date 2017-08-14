Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Medicaid Changes in NC | Main | Eclipse Observation is One Week from Today »
Monday
Aug142017

WCC Board of Trustees Meeting

DateMonday, August 14, 2017 at 11:53AM

The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday at the WCC-Ashe Campus in West Jefferson. The leadership team from GE Aviation shared an employer’s perspective on the college’s Customized Training Project (CTP), valued at $1.2 million, and its impact on the company’s expansion efforts in Ashe County. The board approved the culinary lab capital project in October. Since then, the building and grounds committee selected designer services. The board approved the transfer of property from Ashe County Schools (ACS) to the college, pending State Board approval. With the passage of the ConnectNC bonds, the WCC Board of Trustees approved the Ashe Campus building project, planning for which has been underway for several years and is ready to move forward upon approval from the State Board of Community Colleges.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.