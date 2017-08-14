WCC Board of Trustees Meeting
The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday at the WCC-Ashe Campus in West Jefferson. The leadership team from GE Aviation shared an employer’s perspective on the college’s Customized Training Project (CTP), valued at $1.2 million, and its impact on the company’s expansion efforts in Ashe County. The board approved the culinary lab capital project in October. Since then, the building and grounds committee selected designer services. The board approved the transfer of property from Ashe County Schools (ACS) to the college, pending State Board approval. With the passage of the ConnectNC bonds, the WCC Board of Trustees approved the Ashe Campus building project, planning for which has been underway for several years and is ready to move forward upon approval from the State Board of Community Colleges.
Reader Comments