Tuesday
Aug152017

Medicaid Changes in NC

DateTuesday, August 15, 2017 at 9:35AM

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released a detailed proposed design for transforming the state Medicaid and NC Health Choice programs to managed care, as directed by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2015. DHHS is accepting comments on this proposal through Sept. 8, 2017. Medicaid managed care will be a significant change for the North Carolina Medicaid system. DHHS is releasing its proposed program design to ensure stakeholders have an opportunity to comment on managed care specifics. The proposal touches on a variety of topics related to the design and implementation of Medicaid managed care in North Carolina. The DHHS proposed program design for Medicaid managed care is available on the Medicaid transformation website.

