WCC and Career Step
Wilkes Community College is partnering with Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, to provide career certification programs that are recognized and desired by employers. “We are committed to offering quality continuing education courses, but we also want to help our students achieve recognized and respected career certifications by industry employers. These relatively quick, entirely online courses are a great fit for many students and will empower them to improve their careers and, ultimately, their lives,” explained Jeff Foster, director, Innovative Programming & Business Training at Wilkes Community College. For more information about Career Step courses at Wilkes Community College, visit CareerStep.com/wilkescc
