MESH Physical Schedule for August
Speaking of the MESH (Mobile Expanded School Health) Unit, the first county footballs games of the season are tomorrow. If students have not gotten a sports physical, they can still get one this month. The MESH Unit will be in the back parking lot of the Wilkes County Health Dept every Tuesday and Thursday in August through the 24th from 9am until 12:15 and 1:30 until 4:15. The Wilkes County Health Department’s MESH Unit is providing sports physicals for $15 to the students of Wilkes County. For this sports physical, you may visit your child’s regular physician, or you may call 336-651-7450 to schedule an appointment with the MESH Unit.
Reader Comments