NC Community Health Week
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is joining with the N.C. Community Health Center Association, citizens and partners across the state to observe National Health Center Week, this week Aug. 13-19. In recognition, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., this week visited the Advance Community Health Center in Raleigh, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation designating the third week of August as National Health Center Week in North Carolina. North Carolina Community Health Centers: Are located in 85 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including Wilkes; Serve more than 480,000 patients, most of whom are uninsured; and Employ more than 3,400 staff and generate more than $136 million in direct federal, state and private grants to local communities.
