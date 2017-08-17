Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Samaritan's Purse and the Three Children | Main | Use Only Approved Glasses to View Eclipse »
Thursday
Aug172017

NC Community Health Week

DateThursday, August 17, 2017 at 11:33AM

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is joining with the N.C. Community Health Center Association, citizens and partners across the state to observe National Health Center Week, this week Aug. 13-19.  In recognition, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., this week visited the Advance Community Health Center in Raleigh, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation designating the third week of August as National Health Center Week in North Carolina. North Carolina Community Health Centers:  Are located in 85 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including Wilkes; Serve more than 480,000 patients, most of whom are uninsured; and Employ more than 3,400 staff and generate more than $136 million in direct federal, state and private grants to local communities.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.