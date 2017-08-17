Samaritan's Purse and the Three Children
Three children who were airlifted by Samaritan's Purse to the U.S. for emergency treatment are returning home. Today in Greensboro, the children and their mothers will travel back to Tanzania aboard the same Samaritan's Purse DC-8 aircraft that transported the children in May. This flight is also carrying medical equipment for Tanzania hospitals and school supplies. The 3 children were among the passengers on a school bus that plunged into a ravine May 6, killing 32 children and three adults. Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham deployed the organization's DC-8 to airlift the survivors to the United States where they received trauma care and physical therapy at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. After more than three months of intensive treatment, the three children are ready to return home to Tanzania today.
