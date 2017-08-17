Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen Name for Loans | Main | NC Community Health Week »
Thursday
Aug172017

Samaritan's Purse and the Three Children

DateThursday, August 17, 2017 at 11:36AM

Three children who were airlifted by Samaritan's Purse to the U.S. for emergency treatment are returning home.  Today in Greensboro, the children and their mothers will travel back to Tanzania aboard the same Samaritan's Purse DC-8 aircraft that transported the children in May. This flight is also carrying medical equipment for Tanzania hospitals and school supplies.  The 3 children were among the passengers on a school bus that plunged into a ravine May 6, killing 32 children and three adults. Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham deployed the organization's DC-8 to airlift the survivors to the United States where they received trauma care and physical therapy at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. After more than three months of intensive treatment, the three children are ready to return home to Tanzania today.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.