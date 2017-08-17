Stolen Name for Loans

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 11:36AM

It's a case of ID Theft locally. A Wilkes County man came to the Sheriff's Office this week. He reported that someone was using his name and address to take out loans. No suspects were listed with the report. After trending downward for four years, identity theft is on the rise again. Last year more than 11 million consumers were hit by the crime. The worst-case scenario—where someone opens new credit-card accounts or commits other crimes using your name. The most common form of ID theft is old-fashioned credit-card fraud and check-kiting, with someone fraudulently accessing your credit- or debit-card account. It affects about 4 percent of households. You can protect yourself by taking these low-tech, common-sense precautions: Never give your Social Security number or other information to strangers who call, text, or send e-mail messages to you, even if they seem legitimate; Never leave your wallet or purse unattended; Store financial account statements, medical records, and tax filings in a secure place at home; and If your bank or credit-card issuer offers free online or mobile alerts that will warn you of suspicious account activity as soon as it's detected, sign up for them.