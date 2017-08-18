Subscribe to our Content

« Eclipse Coming Monday--Observance in North Wilkesboro | Main | Wilkes Early College Started This Week »
Friday
Aug182017

A Mountain View Meteorologist

DateFriday, August 18, 2017 at 1:37PM

Principal Michelle Shepherd welcomed 290 students to Wilkes Early College High School for an awesome start to the 2017-2018 school year this week.  Wilkes County Schools first day of class is scheduled for August 28.  Earlier this month, a Wilkes County Student was on a local TV Station.  Weather Kid of the Day back on August 11 on Fox 8 was Noah Hall. He is 11 years old and goes to school at Mountain View Elementary. Noah wants to be a teacher, doctor or TV meteorologist when he grows up.

