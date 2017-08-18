Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug182017

Eclipse Coming Monday--Observance in North Wilkesboro

DateFriday, August 18, 2017 at 1:37PM

It's happening Monday. The Wilkes County Public Library and Science Technology Advanced Resources Inc. (STAR), will be holding an event to view the North American Solar Eclipse. This Total Eclipse is a once in a life time experience. Wilkes County will fall within the 95-98% totality range.  The ‘Total Eclipse of the Sun (Almost) Party’ will be held from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace in Downtown North Wilkesboro. A commemorative Eclipse 2017 t-shirt will be available for sale. Proceeds from the t-shirt will go to support programs at the Wilkes County Public Library.  The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging people who plan to view Monday’s solar eclipse to use proper eye protection and take steps to reduce the risk of heat-related illness. The eclipse will be visible for more than two hours Monday afternoon across the state.  “Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection can cause retinal burns,” said Edwin Swann, M.D., North Carolina Division of Services for the Blind 

