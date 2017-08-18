Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug182017

IRS Scams Continue All Year

DateFriday, August 18, 2017 at 12:48PM

According to Wilkesboro Police--it continues to happen all throughout the year. Many people receive calls from individuals claiming to be IRS agents or collection agents, here are some ways to tell if you’re being scammed:  Fraudulent callers often tell potential victims that tax is owed and must be paid immediately, or that they are entitled to a large tax refund. If they are unsuccessful the first time around, scammers will sometimes call back and attempt a different strategy. To avoid becoming a victim of these scams, it’s important for taxpayers to know the following:   If you owe taxes, the IRS will first contact you by mail, not by telephone; The IRS never asks for credit card, debit card, or prepaid card information over the phone; and The IRS never insists that you must pay your taxes using a specific payment method.

