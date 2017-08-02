Changes at Wilkes DSS
At last month's County Commissioners' meeting, a Winston-Salem Journal article was the topic of discussion with Wilkes DSS Director John Blevins. According to the article, those in Foster Care in Forsyth County dropped from over 380 to just over 180. Wilkes Commissioners asked DSS Director Blevins to find out what if anything Forsyth County did differently than Wilkes as our Foster Care Rates are still high. At this week's Commissioners' meeting, Blevins had a report of what Forsyth did compared to Wilkes. Blevins also has implemented changes with Wilkes DSS. Some of the teams were re-aligned like those in Forsyth in order to have one DSS team to address issues with families jointly in the home in the hope that foster care will not be needed and to reduce Foster Care rates with safety of children being the primary focus.
