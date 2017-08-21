Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Aug212017

Eclipse Today--Observance in North Wilkesboro

DateMonday, August 21, 2017 at 11:41AM

It's a bird, it's a plane....it's a darkness in the middle of the day.  Total Eclipse 2017 has arrived...or it will later today.  The Wilkes County Public Library and Science Technology Advanced Resources Inc. (STAR) are holding an event to view the North American Solar Eclipse.  The ‘Total Eclipse of the Sun (Almost) Party’ will be today from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace in Downtown North Wilkesboro. Also, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging people who plan to view today's solar eclipse to use proper eye protection. The approved solar glasses should have the ISO number 12312-2 on them.  Do NOT use regular sunglasses.  Looking at the sun at the point of total eclipse will damage the retina of your eye without approved safety glasses.  Or....just show up in North Wilkesboro today and view the live-feed from NASA of the eclipse on a big screen at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace beginning at 1pm. 

