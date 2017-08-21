State Unemployment Rate
The state’s seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, decreasing 0.1 of a percentage point from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.3 percent. North Carolina’s July 2017 unemployment rate decreased 0.8 of a percentage point from a year ago. Since July 2016, Total Nonfarm jobs gained 64,400 with the Total Private sector growing by 55,000 and Government increasing by 9,400. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, 2017 when the county unemployment rates for July 2017 will be released.
