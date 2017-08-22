Congresswoman Foxx at Town Hall in Wilkes on Wednesday
Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will speak at the SHIIP TOWN HALL MEETING at the Wilkes Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug 23rdfrom 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. SHIIP is the Senior Health Insurance Information Program. Marcia Kelly, the NCSHIIP Outreach Coordinator, announced additional speakers last week and a new agenda for this upcoming Town Hall. Meet and greet the NCDOI Commissioner & State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and our Congresswoman Virginia Foxx at the Wilkes Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug 23rdfrom 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for the SHIIP Town Hall Meeting.
