Tuesday
Aug222017

Congresswoman Foxx at Town Hall in Wilkes on Wednesday

DateTuesday, August 22, 2017 at 11:33AM

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will speak at the SHIIP TOWN HALL MEETING at the Wilkes Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug 23rdfrom 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. SHIIP is the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.  Marcia Kelly, the NCSHIIP Outreach Coordinator,  announced additional speakers last week and a new agenda for this upcoming Town Hall.  Meet and greet the NCDOI Commissioner & State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and our Congresswoman Virginia Foxx at the Wilkes Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug 23rdfrom 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for the SHIIP Town Hall Meeting.

