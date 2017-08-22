WCC College Readiness Graduation
Wilkes Community College’s Division of College Readiness awarded diplomas at its 39thannual graduation ceremony on Sunday, August 20, at 4 p.m., at the John A. Walker Community Center. Of the 102 graduates, 94 earned a High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma, and eight received an Adult High School (AHS) diploma. Seventeen of the HSE graduates were at the Department of Corrections. The College Readiness Division serves Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties through several locations in each county. Classes are free, and instruction is self-paced and structured to fit the needs of students at their current functioning level. Students range in age from 16 and up.
