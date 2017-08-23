New NC Voting Maps
NC Legislators were ordered by the Court to draw new maps this year. The new proposed state Senate and House district maps have been released. The new proposal puts all of Wilkes in a new 45th District with Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties and the western three-quarters of Surry County. The remainder of Surry would be in a new 30th Senate District. Thus, Sen. Shirley Randleman of Wilkesboro and Sen. Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock would be in the same new district and would have to face off in a primary election in 2018. The proposed House district map has the eastern quarter and southern half of Wilkes, including the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, in a new 94th House District with Alexander County. Rep. Jeffrey Elmore of North Wilkesboro is the current representative for the 94th. The new House map has northern Wilkes, Alleghany County, and the western three-quarters of Surry County in the new 90th House District. Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy would remain in the 90th. Both the Senate and House proposed maps have to be submitted to a three-judge panel by Sept. 1 for approval.
