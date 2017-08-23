Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Foxx and Causey at Wilkes Town Hall Meeting | Main | Schools Begin Monday & Immunizations »
Wednesday
Aug232017

New NC Voting Maps

DateWednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11:19AM

NC Legislators were ordered by the Court to draw new maps this year.  The new proposed state Senate and House district maps have been released. The new proposal puts all of Wilkes in a new 45th District with Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties and the western three-quarters of Surry County. The remainder of Surry would be in a new 30th Senate District. Thus, Sen. Shirley Randleman of Wilkesboro and Sen. Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock would be in the same new district and would have to face off in a primary election in 2018. The proposed House district map has the eastern quarter and southern half of Wilkes, including the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, in a new 94th House District with Alexander County. Rep. Jeffrey Elmore of North Wilkesboro is the current representative for the 94th. The new House map has northern Wilkes, Alleghany County, and the western three-quarters of Surry County in the new 90th House District.  Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy would remain in the 90th. Both the Senate and House proposed maps have to be submitted to a three-judge panel by Sept. 1 for approval. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.