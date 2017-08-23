Subscribe to our Content

« Sen Tillis Applauds President | Main | Foxx and Causey at Wilkes Town Hall Meeting »
Wednesday
Aug232017

Stolen from Local Car Lot

DateWednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11:20AM

There's video surveillance of the theft and a 1000 dollars reward for the return of a stolen vehicle.  Wilkesboro Police were called by Dwight Phillips Auto Sales.  Video surveillance shows a black male at the used car lot about 1am Monday.  The suspect tampers with a white GMC K1500 Suburban for about an hour and then drives away with the stolen vehicle.  A BOLO has been issued on the stolen SUV and Police have a description of the suspect.  A $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen Suburban.  If you have any information regarding this theft, you are asked to call Wilkesboro Police.

