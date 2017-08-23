Stolen from Local Car Lot
There's video surveillance of the theft and a 1000 dollars reward for the return of a stolen vehicle. Wilkesboro Police were called by Dwight Phillips Auto Sales. Video surveillance shows a black male at the used car lot about 1am Monday. The suspect tampers with a white GMC K1500 Suburban for about an hour and then drives away with the stolen vehicle. A BOLO has been issued on the stolen SUV and Police have a description of the suspect. A $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen Suburban. If you have any information regarding this theft, you are asked to call Wilkesboro Police.
