Thursday
Aug242017

Sen Tillis Applauds President

DateThursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:33AM

A US Senator from NC is applauding the President. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement following President Trump’s speech on America’s strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia:  “For nearly two decades, America’s finest–our brave men and women in uniform–have risked and sacrificed their lives in the global effort to rid the world of radical jihadist terrorism. While we have made significant progress, we cannot afford Afghanistan to now be turned into a safe haven for ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and the Taliban.”  Senator Tillis also said, “I applaud the President for clearly defining America’s objectives in Afghanistan and South Asia, which will help promote peace and stability in the region and ultimately make us safer here at home.”   

