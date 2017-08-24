Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Aug242017

Threatened to Jump and Caused Search

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:35AM

A Wilkes County man may be charged for causing an unnecessary search by local law enforcement and firefighters.  The hospital called 911 when a man there threatened to jump off the Wilkesboro Avenue Bridge.  The man, James Lee Benge, Sr. aka Briar Patch, left the hospital after making the threat late Monday night.  Wilkesboro Police, Wilkesboro Fire Dept, and Wilkes Sheriff's Office began an investigation and search along the river near the bridge.  Some property belonging to Benge was found near the bridge.  The search continued Monday night and into Tuesday when Benge was finally found unharmed off Stone Ridge Lane.  Charges are pending.

