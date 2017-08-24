Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Aug242017

Town Hall Yesterday in Wilkes on Medicare

DateThursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:34AM

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx was in Wilkes yesterday along with NCDOI Commissioner & State Fire Marshal Mike Causey for a Town Hall Meeting at the Wilkes Senior Center.  The topic was Medicare and Insurance.  Information was given out concerning the Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program.  The audience was told about a penalty for not going on Medicare, how to avoid the penalty by enrolling before Sept 30, and warned about online bogus pharmacies.  For insurance and Medicare questions, call 1-855-408-1212 or online www.ncshiip.com.

