Town Hall Yesterday in Wilkes on Medicare
Congresswoman Virginia Foxx was in Wilkes yesterday along with NCDOI Commissioner & State Fire Marshal Mike Causey for a Town Hall Meeting at the Wilkes Senior Center. The topic was Medicare and Insurance. Information was given out concerning the Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program. The audience was told about a penalty for not going on Medicare, how to avoid the penalty by enrolling before Sept 30, and warned about online bogus pharmacies. For insurance and Medicare questions, call 1-855-408-1212 or online www.ncshiip.com.
