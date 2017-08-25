FaithFest Tomorrow
FaithFest - Annual Worship Music Festival -- is this Saturday, August 26, at the Watson Stage - Wilkes Community College. Artists include: Matthew West, Phil Wickham, Jason Crabb, Unspoken, Matt Hammitt, Meredith Andrews, Finding Favour, Kandace Brown, Caleb's Crossing, and John Lewis Music. The mission of FaithFest is to use worship music (in a variety of genres) and the Word of God (via testimonies and the preached Word) to unite believers, save the lost, bring a community together, and spark a revival that will change our area and beyond. Find out more on Facebook or online: https://faithfestnc.com/
