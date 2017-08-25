Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug252017

FaithFest Tomorrow

Friday, August 25, 2017

FaithFest - Annual Worship Music Festival -- is this Saturday, August 26, at the Watson Stage - Wilkes Community CollegeArtists include:  Matthew WestPhil WickhamJason CrabbUnspokenMatt Hammitt, Meredith AndrewsFinding FavourKandace BrownCaleb's Crossing, and John Lewis Music.  The mission of FaithFest is to use worship music (in a variety of genres) and the Word of God (via testimonies and the preached Word) to unite believers, save the lost, bring a community together, and spark a revival that will change our area and beyond.  Find out more on Facebook or online:  https://faithfestnc.com/

