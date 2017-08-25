Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Break-In with No Theft | Main | Vote for Wilkes Park Today »
Friday
Aug252017

First Day of School Monday

DateFriday, August 25, 2017 at 11:46AM

Wilkes County Schools first day of class is scheduled for August 28.  As a reminder:  Elementary and middle schools in Wilkes County will continue to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2017-18 school year which provides free daily meals for all students in attendance. Wilkes high schools are no longer eligible to participate, so they will be transitioned to the traditional free and reduced lunch program. This program allows eligible students to receive breakfast and lunch meal service either free or at a reduced cost. High school students not eligible will be required to pay for their school meals.  More information and meal prices can be found on the Wilkes County Schools website.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.