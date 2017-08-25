First Day of School Monday
Wilkes County Schools first day of class is scheduled for August 28. As a reminder: Elementary and middle schools in Wilkes County will continue to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2017-18 school year which provides free daily meals for all students in attendance. Wilkes high schools are no longer eligible to participate, so they will be transitioned to the traditional free and reduced lunch program. This program allows eligible students to receive breakfast and lunch meal service either free or at a reduced cost. High school students not eligible will be required to pay for their school meals. More information and meal prices can be found on the Wilkes County Schools website.
