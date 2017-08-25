Former Sheriff to Be Police Chief
A former and retired Wilkes County Sheriff will be Chief at a Police Department in a neighboring town. The town of Jonesville and Jonesville Police Department announced Wednesday the hiring of Dane Mastin as Interim Administrative Chief. Mastin has 32 years of law enforcement experience including 20 of those years as the Sheriff of Wilkes County. A graduate of Lees-McRae College, Mastin worked in the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, completed criminal justice instruction at the University of Virginia, and was a graduate of the FBI Academy. He has also taught at Wilkes Community College. Mastin begins his work as Jonesville Interim Chief on September 1.
