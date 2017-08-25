Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen 4-Wheeler | Main | Wilkesboro Police Public Notice »
Friday
Aug252017

Repeat Shoplifting

DateFriday, August 25, 2017 at 11:47AM

Wilkesboro Police when the shoplifter came back to the same store to do more shopping.  Store staff at Belk reported seeing a white female take and conceal clothing.  She left the store before anyone could stop her.  Later the same day, she came back and attempted to do the same thing when she was stopped by Police.  The woman finally admitted to taking the clothes and other stolen items were found in her car.  The woman was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and banned from the store.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.