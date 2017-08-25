Repeat Shoplifting
Wilkesboro Police when the shoplifter came back to the same store to do more shopping. Store staff at Belk reported seeing a white female take and conceal clothing. She left the store before anyone could stop her. Later the same day, she came back and attempted to do the same thing when she was stopped by Police. The woman finally admitted to taking the clothes and other stolen items were found in her car. The woman was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and banned from the store.
