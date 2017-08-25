Vote for Wilkes Park Today
Time to vote for the Wilkes Inclusive Play Park. It is the first park for special needs children and families in northwestern NC. This playground will be open to everyone--all ages and abilities--in our community and the surrounding areas at all times. This will allow all children to play side-by-side, foster friendships, build skills and create an environment of awareness and acceptance. The Wilkes Inclusive Play Park located in Wilkes County has been selected out of 2000 causes as one of 200 finalists in the nation for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist® program! They need the community to rally and cast your vote and help them win grant money. Here's how: click https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/1995990 and vote. The voting phase is open thru August 25 and anyone with a valid email address is eligible to vote up to 10 times per day.
