Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« First Day of School Monday | Main | Shots Fired at a Car »
Friday
Aug252017

Vote for Wilkes Park Today

DateFriday, August 25, 2017 at 11:45AM

Time to vote for the Wilkes Inclusive Play Park. It is the first park for special needs children and families in northwestern NC.  This playground will be open to everyone--all ages and abilities--in our community and the surrounding areas at all times.  This will allow all children to play side-by-side, foster friendships, build skills and create an environment of awareness and acceptance. The Wilkes Inclusive Play Park located in Wilkes County has been selected out of 2000 causes as one of 200 finalists in the nation for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist® program! They need the community to rally and cast your vote and help them win grant money.  Here's how: click https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/1995990 and vote. The voting phase is open thru August 25 and anyone with a valid email address is eligible to vote up to 10 times per day

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.