Wilkesboro Police Public Notice
Speaking of the Wilkesboro Police, they issued a PUBLIC NOTICE this week on their Facebook page. According to the notice: In order to assist Walmart management in providing an environment that is best for their customers interest, Wilkesboro Police Officers have started this week enforcing "No Loitering" on Walmart property. Also, issues such as littering, reckless driving, noise making, and other behavior detrimental to the general public's patronizing of the business are being addressed by Police.
