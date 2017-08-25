Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug252017

Wilkesboro Police Public Notice

DateFriday, August 25, 2017 at 11:47AM

Speaking of the Wilkesboro Police, they issued a PUBLIC NOTICE this week on their Facebook page.  According to the notice:  In order to assist Walmart management in providing an environment that is best for their customers interest, Wilkesboro Police Officers have started this week enforcing "No Loitering" on Walmart property.  Also, issues such as littering, reckless driving, noise making, and other behavior detrimental to the general public's patronizing of the business are being addressed by Police. 

