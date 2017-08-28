Fiddler's Convention This Weekend
It's coming in September. The Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention is devoted to the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage and resources of the Happy Valley/Yadkin Valley through an annual music festival that highlights traditional old-time and bluegrass music and rural traditions. It features musicians from all over the United States. This 13th annual event is Labor Day Weekend, September 1 – 3, 2017 on the Jones Farm on Highway 268 between Lenoir & North Wilkesboro, NC.
Reader Comments