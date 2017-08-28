Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Stolen Guitar in 3 Days »
Monday
Aug282017

First Day of School Today

DateMonday, August 28, 2017 at 12:04PM

It's the first day of school today for Wilkes County Schools.  Parents are reminded that they have 30 days from the start of school to have their children properly vaccinated.  As required by state law, if the children have not been vaccinated by that time then they will not be allowed to attend class until they receive required immunizations. For more information on current immunizations, you may contact the Wilkes Health Department.  The State Highway Patrol is focusing on safety in and around school zones.  Motorists should be aware of an increase in school traffic.  Teen drivers and pedestrians will also increase. Troopers statewide will monitor school bus routes. According to state law, motorists are required to stop when a school bus is displaying its mechanical stop signal or flashing red lights and the bus is stopped to receive or discharge passengers.  The driver of any other vehicle that approaches the school bus from any direction on the same street, highway, or public vehicular area shall come to a full stop. Officials also encourage students to ensure all traffic has stopped before entering the roadway when boarding or exiting the school bus. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.