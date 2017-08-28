Monday, August 28, 2017 at 12:04PM

It's the first day of school today for Wilkes County Schools. Parents are reminded that they have 30 days from the start of school to have their children properly vaccinated. As required by state law, if the children have not been vaccinated by that time then they will not be allowed to attend class until they receive required immunizations. For more information on current immunizations, you may contact the Wilkes Health Department. The State Highway Patrol is focusing on safety in and around school zones. Motorists should be aware of an increase in school traffic. Teen drivers and pedestrians will also increase. Troopers statewide will monitor school bus routes. According to state law, motorists are required to stop when a school bus is displaying its mechanical stop signal or flashing red lights and the bus is stopped to receive or discharge passengers. The driver of any other vehicle that approaches the school bus from any direction on the same street, highway, or public vehicular area shall come to a full stop. Officials also encourage students to ensure all traffic has stopped before entering the roadway when boarding or exiting the school bus.