Monday
Aug282017

Red Cross From Western NC Gone to Texas

DateMonday, August 28, 2017 at 12:01PM

Over the weekend, the American Red Cross mobilized trained Red Cross disaster relief workers to support the response as Hurricane Harvey moved toward Texas. At least 16 volunteers from the Western North Carolina Region made their way to Texas to support a variety of roles. The Red Cross works 24/7 to be ready to respond to disasters such as hurricanes. To donate to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

