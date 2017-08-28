Stolen TV
In North Wilkesboro, it was a stolen TV. The victim told Sheriff's Deputies that he came home to find that someone had stolen his LG flat screen TV valued at 250 dollars. There is no word on suspects; the investigation is continuing.
