Monday
Aug282017

Stolen TV

DateMonday, August 28, 2017 at 12:02PM

In North Wilkesboro, it was a stolen TV.  The victim told Sheriff's Deputies that he came home to find that someone had stolen his LG flat screen TV valued at 250 dollars.  There is no word on suspects; the investigation is continuing.

