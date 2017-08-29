FaithFest Drew Thousands to Wilkesboro
It was estimated that at least 7000 people were in attendance for the first annual FaithFest on the campus of Wilkes Community College on Saturday. Local preacher and organizer of the event, Craig Church, preached after Southern Gospel Artist Jason Crabb sang. Church said he thought 30 to 40 people came during the invitation. Church and other supporters of the event were pleased with the turn-out for the first year, and they are already talking about next year's event.
Reader Comments