Left Children in Car in Wilkesboro
A 20-year-old mother has been cited for misdemeanor child abuse after leaving 3 small children in a locked car on Saturday. Someone saw the unattended children in the locked car in the Walmart parking lot and called 911. Police arrived and were able to communicate with the oldest child to get inside the car. All 3 children who ranged in age from infant to 5 were hot and sweating. Temperature inside the car was estimated at 80 degrees. EMS was called. The children all checked out to be OK. The car owner was found in Walmart. Two the children were hers and the other was the child of a friend. The woman was cited for 3 counts of misdemeanor child abuse.
