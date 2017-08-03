50-Person Drug Roundup in Wilkes
The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office is finishing up a 50-person drug roundup. Detective Craig Dancy tells 3WC News that drugs, guns, and cash were seized. Over 200 grams of Meth with a street value of $10,000, over 400 prescription pain pills with a street value of $20,000, 450 grams of marijuana valued at $5000, 20 grams of cocaine, and small amounts of Molly and Heroin were seized in addition to the arrests. The drugs are held as evidence and then destroyed. Dancy said most of the prescription drugs were coming out of Statesville and Charlotte. The arrests included a woman from Lenoir, who was dealing in large quantities of Meth, and four people from Taylorsville who were dealing in large quantities of Meth. In this roundup, Meth and pills were the biggest items for dealers in Wilkes. Of the 50 people charged, all but 10 have been arrested. Some remain in jail and others were released on bail.
