Food Recall
JBS USA, Inc., a Lenoir, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with pieces of Styrofoam packaging, the USDA announced this week. The following product subject to recall: 2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution.
