Thursday
Aug032017

Wilkes ADAP Requests Additional Funding

DateThursday, August 3, 2017 at 11:26AM

Wilkes ADAP is requesting more funding from the Wilkes County Commissioners.  Robin Whittington of Wilkes Adult Development Activity Program was at the County Commissioners’ meeting this week to request additional funding.  Due to state cut-backs, Wilkes ADAP lost a $42,000 grant and asked the County to help as this leaves a big hole in their budget.  Whittington talked about how those in ADAP take jobs throughout the community, often jobs others do not want, and earn a paycheck.  She discussed the benefits of the program to those individuals and the community and explained that they run on a tight budget.  County Commissioners did not take any action this week, but said they would consider the additional funding request.

