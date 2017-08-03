Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Aug032017

Wilkes Teen Fleeing to Elude Arrest

DateThursday, August 3, 2017 at 11:25AM

On Monday, an 18-year-old from Ferguson was arrested for speeding, racing, and fleeing to elude arrest.  The teenager was driving a silver Ford pickup.  A second female driver was in a blue Ford pickup. Wilkesboro Police observed the two speeding and racing on Hwy 421 and initiated a traffic stop.  Both trucks stopped, and then the silver truck, took off again.  The driver of the blue truck was ordered to remain parked while Police tracked down the other vehicle.  The 18-year-old did pull over and said his transmission messed up and that’s why he couldn’t stop the first time.  He was charged with speeding, speed competition, and fleeing to elude arrest.  The second driver did not remain parked, Police have a description of her and her vehicle. Charges are pending.

