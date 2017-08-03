Wilkes Teen in Car Chase in Iredell
According to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office, another teenager from Wilkes was arrested for speeding to elude arrest among other things on Tuesday. The 13-year-old was on probation from earlier issues and was wearing an ankle monitor when she took her Mom’s car and led Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase in Iredell County. Deputies called off the chase for safety. The girl abandoned the car and fled on foot. She eventually called her mom who called 911. The girl was found and taken into custody. Other charges are pending.
