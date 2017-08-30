NC Opioid Epidemic Measures
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced additional measures to fight the opioid epidemic. Medicaid, which provides health insurance to about 2 million North Carolinians, will now require prior approvals for certain opioid doses. And, DHHS has established a Payers’ Council to bring together health care payers across the state to partner to reduce opioid misuse and overdose. These actions support North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan, which was unveiled earlier this summer by Governor Roy Cooper. North Carolina also has recently released a proposed program design for Medicaid transformation, which lays out initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic.
