Wednesday
Aug302017

Samaritan's Purse Trucks Leaving from North Wilkesboro

DateWednesday, August 30, 2017 at 12:05PM

The Disaster Recovery of Samaritan's Purse headquartered in North Wilkesboro has mobilized trucks to respond the hurricane along the Gulf Coast.  Samaritan’s Purse is ramping up its response in storm-weary Texas as rain continues to fall and floodwaters keep rising. President Franklin Graham has approved the deployment of all five of our U.S. disaster relief units to southeastern Texas. These tractor trailers, stocked with emergency relief equipment and supplies, will help volunteers meet some of the mammoth needs created by Hurricane Harvey. This multi-city response remains fluid because rain continues to pelt the region, crippling especially Houston, the fourth-largest city in the U.S. Already, trillions of gallons of water have inundated the region. For more information on how you can help, visit www.SamaritansPurse.org.

